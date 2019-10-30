Trial date set for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date has been set for the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.
Tevin Biles-Thomas is charged in connection with a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve.
Biles-Thomas has pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.
Cleveland police said Biles-Thomas shot multiple people at a New Year’s Eve Party near Denison Avenue and W. 54th Street on Dec. 31, 2018.
Delvante Johnson, 19, and Toshaun Banks, 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Devaughn Gibson, 23, died at a local hospital.
Biles-Thomas was indicted in August.
“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”
Simone Biles has released the below statement about her brother.
Biles-Thomas is being held on a $1 million bond and his trial is now scheduled to start on Jan. 13, 2020.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.