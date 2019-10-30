19-year-old Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder

Le’ondre Tucker is also wanted on warrants out of Bedford Heights.

19-year-old Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder
19-year-old Le'ondre Tucker is wanted by the Cuyahoga Sheriff's Department for attempted murder among other charges. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos | October 30, 2019 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 4:19 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ninteen-year-old Le’ondre Tucker from Cleveland is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on several warrants including attempted murder.

According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Tucker is also wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and robbery.

The sheriff’s department noted that Tucker’s charges include gun specifications -- it’s alleged a gun was used while committing a crime.

Here are the other two people wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

Clayton Hall is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges including rape and gross sexual imposition.
Clayton Hall is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department on multiple charges including rape and gross sexual imposition. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
Rocco Cianci is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for felony assault and aggravated menacing.
Rocco Cianci is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department for felony assault and aggravated menacing. (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.