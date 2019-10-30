19-year-old Cleveland man wanted for attempted murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ninteen-year-old Le’ondre Tucker from Cleveland is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on several warrants including attempted murder.
According to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Tucker is also wanted on charges of aggravated burglary and robbery.
The sheriff’s department noted that Tucker’s charges include gun specifications -- it’s alleged a gun was used while committing a crime.
Here are the other two people wanted by Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
