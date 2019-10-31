Body camera video shows moments after deadly I-90 crash that killed girlfriend of Cleveland Browns DE Chris Smith

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released body camera video from officers who responded to the crash that resulted in the death of Cleveland Browns player Chris Smith’s girlfriend, Petara Cordero.
Officers were called to the crash on I-90 near West 140th Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 11.
Police and the Browns organization confirmed that Smith was driving a 2019 Lamborghini when a tire blew out, causing him to veer left and strike the center median wall.
A witness at the scene claimed to police the he saw Smith driving at a high rate of speed on I-90, but investigators say that is not what caused the crash.
Smith and his girlfriend exited the car and were standing on the shoulder of I-90 when a 47-year-old woman in a 2017 Mazda veered to the right side of I-90 and struck the passenger side door, according to the Cleveland police report.
Crash investigators said Cordero was hit by the Mazda while standing outside of the car. She was transported to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The woman driving the Mazda was also injured and taken to an area hospital, but was later released. Police said she admitted to drinking before the crash, but toxicology results are still pending.
No charges have been formally filed at this time as the crash remains under investigation, according to Cleveland police.
Smith was not injured in the crash and was not impaired, police said.
According to the Cleveland Browns organization, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.
Smith was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft and signed a three-year contract with the Browns in March 2018. He has played in five games this season.
