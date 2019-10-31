Canton teen pleads guilty in connection with murder of 14-year-old girl

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old Canton girl has pleaded guilty in Stark County Juvenile Court.
Canton police said Syliva McGee was lured to an alley and shot in the head in the 1000 block of Bieyl Ct. SW on March 30.
McGee was an 8th grader at Compton Learning Center’s Connection Program.
A 14-year-old boy pleaded guilty late Wednesday to tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.
He will remain behind bars until his sentencing on Dec. 2.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on April 9 and charged with aggravated murder.
According to police, the 13-year-old was an acquaintance of McGee and had known her for an extended period of time.
His trial is scheduled to start Nov. 14 in Stark County Juvenile Court.
Canton police have not released a motive.
