CDC: Kids twice as likely to be struck by car on Halloween

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Halloween is finally here, and kids have been waiting to get outside and walk the neighborhood in a quest for candy.
While there's much fun to be had, Halloween can also be one of the most dangerous days of the year for children.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween. Costumes can pose risks too.
Experts stress the importance of having a plan to reduce the chances of something going wrong.
Sandra Chance is taking her five grandchildren trick-or-treating tonight.
"We don't let them go out alone. We go to each house with them," Chance said. "We pay attention to what's being given, and once we get home, we pay attention even more."
Whether your children are going as a ghost, goblin, princess, or superhero, the National Safety Council offers several tips.
The organization said it’s important to choose a costume that’s flame-resistant and doesn’t pose a tripping hazard. Children’s vision should not be obstructed. Using reflective tape on the costume can help increase visibility. They also urge people to walk with flashlights or glow sticks to illuminate pathways.
"A lot of drivers don't pay attention," Chance said. "It's supposed to be dark and gloomy, you know perfect Halloween weather, but still we have to be safe."
Safety experts suggest walking on sidewalks, or front yards. If there are no sidewalks, you should walk facing traffic as far away from the edge of the roadway as possible.
According to AAA, last year, there were 43 pedestrian crashes the weekend before Halloween in Ohio. There were 14 pedestrian crashes on Halloween.
Drivers should reduce their speed in neighborhoods to give themselves extra time to react to kids who may dart into the street. Drivers should also use extreme caution when entering or exiting driveways and alleys.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offers several safety tips on their website.
