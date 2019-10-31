Cedar Point auction gives you a chance to own pieces of history

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The amusement park Cedar Point is auctioning off nearly 200 items from its collection, many of which were on display at the park’s Town Hall Museum.
Some of the items date back to the early 1900′s like a horse drawn steam fire engine, antique arcade games and an entire wooden display case that came from Charles E. Trory’s Drug Store in Crestline, Ohio, used from 1903-1970.
There are also arcade games and components from the 1980′s, and even a strange reproduction of a Starfleet Command chair, like Captain Picard would have used on Star Trek.
The command chair seems to be one of the early sought after items.
The estimated value on the auction site put it between $80-$120, but already has a bid of $325. It would make for the ultimate geeky gamer’s chair.
The American LaFrance Steam Fire Engine No. 496, from 1904, has the highest estimated value at somewhere between $150,000-$250,000.
There are currently no bids on the fire engine that was built for the Greensboro, North Carolina Fire Department, which has made the rounds to several museums over the years before being purchased and displayed at Cedar Point in 1970.
If you’re a fan of the movie Big, with Tom Hanks, you know about the Zoltar machine.
How about owning your very own antique “Grandmother’s Predictions” machine?
It’s believed this creepy automated fortune telling machine was built in Cleveland sometime around 1930 and has an estimated value between $8,000-$10,000.
The auction is being held by Gray’s Auctioneers in Cleveland and the items can be viewed in its showroom at 10717 Detroit Ave., Cleveland.
Online bids are already being accepted, with the live auction taking place on Nov. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
If you’d like to see the items before bidding, viewing times at the auction house are as follows:
- Nov. 7-18,
- Monday-Friday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
- Saturday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- Sunday Nov 17, 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.
