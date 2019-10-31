Cleveland to host National Association of Black Journalists convention in 2025

National Association of Black Journalists Conference to Cleveland in 2025 (Source: NABJ)
By Randy Buffington | October 31, 2019 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 3:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will host the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in 2025.

The convention brings in thousands of journalists each year for a career fair and speaking exhibitions.

The local chapter of NABJ, Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists, worked with Destination Cleveland to make the convention possible.

19 News’ Harry Boomer is immediate past president of the local chapter and Sia Nyorkor serves on the national board as the Region II Director.

GCABJ won Co-Chapter of the year in 2016 under Boomer’s leadership.

Washington D.C. will play host in 2020 for a joint convention with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

“Looking to the future in 2020, we are preparing to raise the bar in all elements of our convention, making it a dynamic and fulfilling experience for our members. Together NABJ and NAHJ have an unique opportunity to collaborate on producing the top programming, leadership development, training and student projects. It will be an event to utilize our excellent partnership to address challenges, as well as ideas to strengthen journalists in the newsrooms, classrooms and leadership positions.”
NAHJ President Brandon Benavides

The 2020 conference is set to take place on July 8-12.

All are welcome to attend.

