Cleveland to host National Association of Black Journalists convention in 2025

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland will host the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in 2025.
The convention brings in thousands of journalists each year for a career fair and speaking exhibitions.
The local chapter of NABJ, Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists, worked with Destination Cleveland to make the convention possible.
19 News’ Harry Boomer is immediate past president of the local chapter and Sia Nyorkor serves on the national board as the Region II Director.
GCABJ won Co-Chapter of the year in 2016 under Boomer’s leadership.
Washington D.C. will play host in 2020 for a joint convention with the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
The 2020 conference is set to take place on July 8-12.
All are welcome to attend.
