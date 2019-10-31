Cleveland police officer arrested on accusations of rape (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer was arrested and charged Thursday morning for allegedly raping a 29-year-old woman.
According to the criminal complaint filed with the Cleveland Municipal Court, Matthew Piter pushed the victim to the wall with both hands around her neck at his home on Oct. 24.
**WARNING: The details in the complaint are graphic**
Piter then allegedly forced his hand up her shirt and under her bra, forcibly pulled her pants down, and penetrated her vagina without verbal consent and under physical protest, according to the complaint.
Arraignment on the rape charge is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Records shows that the 26-year-old Cleveland police patrol officer was previously disciplined for being unprofessional during an arrest in March 2018.
Piter graduated from the Cleveland police academy in May 2017 as part of the 136th Class.
