Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 31

Commuter Cast for Thursday, Oct. 31
WOIO First Alert Commutercast
By Alan Rodges | October 31, 2019 at 7:18 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 7:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Jamie Sullivan has the latest on your morning commute:

Dense fog delays some Northeast Ohio schools and may affect some driving. It's also a First Alert Weather Day!

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Dense fog has delayed some local schools, but it some morning drizzle may also affect the morning commute.

Also, make sure you know the trick-or-treat times for your community.

[Live Northeast Ohio Traffic Updates]

It is a First Alert Weather Day. There is rain in the forecast for most of Halloween day.

There is also a chance for snow in this weekend’s forecast.

The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning after 7:10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.