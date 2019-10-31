Criminal case against former Avon fire chief bound over to the grand jury

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Avon fire chief waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Avon Lake Municipal Court and his case has been bound over to the Lorain County Grand Jury.
Frank Root is charged with pandering sexual oriented material involving a minor.
Avon police said the investigation began this past July, after a complaint was forwarded to them from the Lorain County Prosecutor’s office.
Root was arrested on Oct. 22 and currently remains out on a $10,000 bond.
Root served as the Avon fire chief from Feb. 1990 until his retirement in Feb. of 2006.
