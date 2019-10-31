Downed power lines close stretch of busy thoroughfare in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and power crews in Euclid are working on removing live electric lines that fell across Lakeshore Boulevard.
According to Euclid police, Lakeshore Boulevard is closed in both directions between East 190th Street and East 194th Street.
Emergency personnel are on scene assisting with a traffic detour.
According to FirstEnergy, approximately 100 customers are without power in the area because of the downed lines.
This story will be updated when the closure is lifted.
