Drunken driver accused of hitting tow truck driver in Fairview Park back in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver whose blood alcohol content was allegedly three times the legal limit when he struck a tow truck operator in March was back in court Thursday.
Roy Hollingsworth is accused of hitting a tow truck on March 18 at Lorain and W. 204 in Fairview Park.
Police said the impact caused the tow truck to fall on top of the operator, Ronald Urbanksy, 53,
The injury to Urbanksy’s lower leg was so severe it had to be amputated.
Police said Hollingsworth was going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit the tow truck.
Hollingsworth is charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and two counts of drug possession.
He will return to court on Nov. 7.
