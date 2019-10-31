Drunken driver who hit tow truck driver in Fairview Park back in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver whose blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when he struck a tow truck operator in mid-March is back in court.
Roy Hollingsworth is accused of hitting a tow truck, causing it to fall on top of 53-year-old Ronald Urbanksy.
The impact of the crash caused the tow truck to fall on top of Urbansky, pinning him underneath. The injury to Urbanksy’s lower leg was so severe that it had to be amputated.
Hollingsworth will face a Cuyahoga County judge on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Police said the Acura driver was going 66 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit the tow truck.
Hollingsworth is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, four counts of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and two counts of drug possession.
