19 First Alert Weather Day: High wind warning for 60 mph winds overnight, wintry mix possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a day! I do think that we’re going to get a break in this widespread rain by late-afternoon, early evening. Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet.
From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, expect hit or miss showers and increasing winds. I would go trick-or-treating as early as possible. The longer you wait, the windier and more uncomfortable it will be.
In fact, it’s going to be so windy tonight that the National Weather Service has issued a *HIGH WIND WARNING* for the lakeshore overnight. Inland counties remain under a *WIND ADVISORY* overnight.
With 50 - 60 mph wind gusts possible overnight, power outages are possible. Have flashlights and external batteries ready to go.
I wouldn’t be surprised to see some school closings tomorrow morning, due to power outages. That’s not a promise, so do your homework, please.
Temperatures will be another big weather story overnight. They’re going to tumble quickly. We’ll be in the 30s by dawn tomorrow. Brr!
With that temperature drop after 9:00 PM, any precipitation that is moving through the area may mix with snow. Little to no accumulation is in the forecast.
