FirstEnergy commits to downtown Akron by extending lease

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FirstEnergy Corporation announced that it has signed a 10-year lease extension for its downtown Akron headquarters.
This lease will almost guarantee that FirstEnergy will have called downtown Akron its home for over 100 years.
The new contract will extend Akron’s lease to 2035.
“The last couple of years have marked a major transformation at FirstEnergy that charts a course to long-term success for our company,” said Charles E. Jones, FirstEnergy President, and Chief Executive Officer.
In addition to the downtown headquarters, FirstEnergy facilities in the Akron area include the West Akron campus and other FirstEnergy and Ohio Edison facilities that support more than 2,000 employees.
