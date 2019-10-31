Former Cleveland Indians player Yan Gomes, Asdrubal Cabrera are now World Series champions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians may not have won a World Series title since 1948, but two of their former players were just crowned as champions in 2019.
Former Indians catcher Yan Gomes and second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera both played crucial roles in the Washington Nationals’ championship run.
The Nationals topped the Houston Astros 6-2 in a historic Game 7 win on Wednesday night.
Cabrera spent eight years in Cleveland and last played for the team in 2013, appearing in 914 total games for the Indians.
Gomes played for the Cleveland Indians for six years. He was traded to the Nationals in November 2018.
The 2019 World Series is the first championship title for both players.
Michael Brantley, a former Indians outfield, was on the losing side of the 2019 World Series with the Houston Astros.
