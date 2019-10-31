Funeral mass for Bishop Richard Lennon set for Tuesday in Cleveland

October 31, 2019 at 8:38 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 8:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Funeral services for Bishop Richard Lennon will be held next week.

The former leader of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese died Tuesday at the age of 72. He served as the tenth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

His wake will be held at Saint John Cathedral on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

He was appointed in 2006 and resigned in 2016 because of health reasons. His successor is Bishop Nelson J. Perez says that Bishop Lennon showed tremendous love for the church.

“In his service to the diocese, Bishop Lennon showed a deep dedication to the faithful governance of the diocese and a tremendous love of the Church and the people he shepherded. May the Lord grant him eternal rest."
The Most Rev. Nelson J. Perez, the 11th bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland

He was a man of faith and service. He spent just over 10 years at the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

