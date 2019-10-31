Halloween article spreading false trick-or-treat times; confusing Northeast Ohio residents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An old, no longer valid story from 2012 on the impact of the weather on Halloween has been circulating, and it is confusing residents of Northeast Ohio
WZAK Cleveland re-posted an old article, which has since been removed, about trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio.
The article does not pertain to 2019 trick-or-treat times.
The information that has been spreading is not the fault of the Channel 19 News team. WZAK used copyrighted WOIO material without our permission.
Earlier this week, the 19 News team created a comprehensive, up-to-date list of trick-or-treating times, which can be viewed here.
This list reflects communities that have changed or updated their trick-or-treat times.
Any social media post that blames WOIO for spreading false information has not been informed of the updated and comprehensive list that has been put together since Oct. 14.
