Interactive map: October killings push Cleveland’s 2019 murders to 99

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a milestone no city should be proud to reach. In new police records released to 19 News, at least nine people were killed by others in October, including two young girls.
So far this year, there have been at least 99 murders in Cleveland this year.
With two months left if 2019, and several homicide cases still pending, that number is expected to climb.
INTERACTIVE MAP: Between January 1, 2019 and October 29, 2019, there have been at least 99 murders in the city of Cleveland. Several homicide cases are still pending. (Data source: Cleveland Division of Police)
Early this month, 6-year-old girl was shot and killed. Lyric Lawson was murdered after nearly 30 bullets flew through her Collinwood home. No arrests have been made in the case.
“Turn yourself in, not saying it’s going to make your life easier but for all of the lives hurting right now, for something you could have prevented, something you could have stopped, something that happened at your hands,” said one of Lyric’s family members.
Then, another young life stolen. 15-year-old Naierra Lockhart was found shot to death in a vacant lot near East 93rd in the Glenville neighborhood.
Her killer hasn’t been caught.
A case of a pregnant woman killed on I-90 is still being investigated by police as a murder.
On the 21st, Vonnashia Akins died after falling out of a car.
Her boyfriend has been charged with evidence tampering and obstructing justice in connection with her death.
There are several homicides that are still pending, meaning police are waiting for a ruling from the medical examiners office to determine if the victims were murdered.
