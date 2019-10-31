Lorain officer saves shooting victim with tourniquet

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an officer saved a shooting victim Wednesday, by putting a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.
According to Lorain police, the officer arrived at an apartment in the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 4:39 p.m. Thursday and found Hector Luis Aponte III sitting on the stairs, bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh.
Police said Aponte, 18, was applying pressure with a towel, but was still losing a lot of blood.
The officer cut off the victim’s pants, removed him from the staircase and applied the tourniquet.
When Life Care Paramedics arrived, they transported Aponte to Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was than transferred to a hospital in Cleveland, where he is recovering.
There are no arrests, but police said several people have been interviewed.
If you have any information, please call Lorain detectives at 440-204-2105.
