No injures reported after shots fired into Akron home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers early Thursday morning responded to a shots fired call at Sherman St. near East Thornton St. in Akron shortly after 12:40 a.m.
When the officers arrived, they found female occupants in the home, each 20 years old. The occupants said they heard multiple gunshots, and ran into the bathroom for safety.
When the officers investigated the scene, they found four bullets that struck and damaged an upstairs window.
There were no injuries reported. There is no suspect information at this time.
