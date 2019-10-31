Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT DAY for rain today and strong winds tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major system is sitting right over our area this morning. The area of low pressure will track northeast of us by this evening and continue to strengthen. Widespread rain will be in the area today. I’m still thinking we will get a break from the rain after 2:00 p.m. Around a half inch of additional rain will be common. It is warm this morning with temperatures in the 60′s through early afternoon. Much colder air builds in later this afternoon and tonight. This is also when the wind will become strong out of the west. The wind will potentially gust over 40 mph at times tonight. This could create power problems and damage. Temperatures crash through the 50′s late day and through the 40′s this evening. A winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow showers will be in the area.