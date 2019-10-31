A number of Northeast Ohio communities changing trick-or-treat times

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The kids have their costumes on, and they are ready to go door to door for all of that sweet and delicious candy, but parents may want to check their communities trick-or-treat times before heading out Thursday afternoon.
A number of Northeast Ohio communities are changing times for trick or treating to avoid weather.
Rain will move into the area on Thursday, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory along Lake Erie from 5 p.m. on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday.
Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak says that the weather may stay dry tonight, but cities are being safe rather than sorry.
To see Jeff Tanchak’s full breakdown of the Halloween forecast, click here.
The following cities have changed trick-or-treating times to Saturday, Nov. 2 or Sunday, Nov. 3:
- Bellville, Nov. 2, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
- Lexington, Nov. 2, from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Marblehead, Sunday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
- Newton Falls, Nov. 2, from Noon until 1:30 p.m.
- Ontario Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Port Clinton, Nov. 2, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
- Shelby Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.
- Wellington Saturday, Nov. 2, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Willard Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Several communities will also hold indoor trick or treating indoors, so families can avoid the rain altogether.
The Big City Boo at Recreation Centers in Cleveland. There will be games, food, and prizes. For more information, click here.
Cuyahoga Fall will also hold an indoor trick-or-treating event at the municipal building. The event will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. For more information on that event, click here.
Summit County has its own indoor trick-or-treating event also. The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. For more information click here.
