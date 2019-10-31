Preliminary hearing set for former Avon Fire Chief

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Avon Fire Chief is expected to be back in court on Thursday after being accused of Pandering Sexual Oriented Material Involving a Minor.
Frank Root has been out on a $10,000 bond. Root is expected to be in court at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Root is facing a charge of Pandering Sexual Oriented Material Involving a Minor, which is a felony of the fourth degree.
According to Avon Police, they began investigating after a complaint was made in July.
Root turned himself in and was transported to Avon Lake Municipal Court for arraignment and bond hearing.
He served as Avon Fire Chief from February 1990 until his retirement in February of 2006.
