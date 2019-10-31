Put this on a poster: Collin Sexton’s slam dunk tames Bulls in 117-111 thriller (video)

Kevin Love also brought the pain with 17 points and 20 rebounds

Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives past Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 117-111. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike | October 30, 2019 at 10:57 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 10:58 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aching to erase a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) are showing the Eastern Conference they’re ready to throw the hammer down.

Case in point: Up 110 to 106 against the Chicago Bulls, Collin Sexton threw down a monster dunk with 30 seconds to go in the 4th quarter.

The home crowd erupted, and the Cavs won 117-111.

Sexton finished with 18 points, Kevin Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and Tristan Thompson scored 23 points and snagged 10 boards.

Here’s Love, describing his frightening on-court performance in full Halloween attire:

