Put this on a poster: Collin Sexton’s slam dunk tames Bulls in 117-111 thriller (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aching to erase a disappointing 2018-19 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers (2-2) are showing the Eastern Conference they’re ready to throw the hammer down.
Case in point: Up 110 to 106 against the Chicago Bulls, Collin Sexton threw down a monster dunk with 30 seconds to go in the 4th quarter.
The home crowd erupted, and the Cavs won 117-111.
Sexton finished with 18 points, Kevin Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and Tristan Thompson scored 23 points and snagged 10 boards.
Here’s Love, describing his frightening on-court performance in full Halloween attire:
