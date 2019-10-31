Scary matrimony: Couples in Akron join hands for Halloween-inspired weddings

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Over a dozen couples tied the knot for Halloween-inspired weddings.
The Akron Municipal Court offered couples the opportunity to marry at the Akron Civic Theatre throughout the afternoon.
The bride and grooms dressed up in their best costumes before jumping the broom.
Requirements:
- Prior to the ceremony, couples obtained a marriage license from Summit County Probate Court.
- The fee was $25 for those in the court’s jurisdiction, Akron, Fairlawn, Bath, Richfield, Springfield Township, Lakemore and the Summit County portion of Mogadore.
- The price was $40 fee for those residing outside the jurisdiction.
Adam and Carroll Brown of Akron were one of the couples that took advantage of the opportunity.
“It’s my favorite holiday, so we said why, not let’s do it,” Carroll Brown said smiling.
The couple of 3 months dressed up as zombies to start their new life together.
Judge Ron Cable led the ceremonies and says the holidays often produce a great turnout.
“They’ll never forget their anniversary," Cable said smiling.”
