Some Northeast Ohio schools on delay due to fog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early morning fog has lead to multiple delays for schools in Northeast Ohio.
The following schools are being delayed after the morning fog:
- Bellevue City School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- New London Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- South Central Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- Western Reserve Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
- Willard City School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
All of these schools are planning on having a 10 a.m. start time on Thursday.
Stay connected with 19 News for updates on the latest school closings. Or click here for updates online.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.