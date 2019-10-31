Some Northeast Ohio schools on delay due to fog

19 First Alert Weather Forecast (Source: 19 News)
By Alan Rodges | October 31, 2019 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 5:56 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Early morning fog has lead to multiple delays for schools in Northeast Ohio.

The following schools are being delayed after the morning fog:

  • Bellevue City School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • New London Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • South Central Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • Western Reserve Local School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday
  • Willard City School District: Delayed 2 hours Thursday

All of these schools are planning on having a 10 a.m. start time on Thursday.

