We watch scary movies for the 'physiological arousal’ according to Northeast Ohio professor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It’s going to be a rainy, dreary and dark Halloween in Northeast Ohio which makes it the prefect time to turn out the lights and turn on a horror flick.
But why do we like scary movies? Why do we torture ourselves with screams and slasher movies?
“When people watch scary movies, they experience physiological arousal,” according to Baldwin Wallace University’s Dr. Molly Swiger, who has a doctorate in American culture studies. “Their heart rate, respiration, and blood pressure increases. Some people, often the same people who like roller coasters, enjoy that feeling. Others, however, do not enjoy that kind of rush.”
On the subject, the consumer tech company CompariTech used Google analytics and found every state’s most searched, and highest rated IMDB scary movie.
Some of the movies are classics from the 1960′s and 70′s, but others are slashers flicks from the 80′s.
In Ohio, it’s ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ which get’s a 7.5 out of 10 rating from IMDB.
Looking at neighboring states Pennsylvania’s is the 1968 classic 'Night of the Living Dead, in Indiana it’s ‘Scream,’ and in Kentucky the 1978 version of ‘Halloween.’
But, just like everything, Swiger explained scary movies may need to be done in moderation.
“Because scary movies can cause a physiological reaction, there may physical risk to some people,” Swiger said. “I also worry about some scary movies, slasher films for example, that sexualize violence. This may trigger trauma in those who have been sexually assaulted in the past, or may normalize sexual violence.”
As for how young is too young for a child’s first freak flick?
“Young children, up to age 7, may have a hard time telling the difference between fantasy and reality, so parents should be especially cautious,” Swiger advised. “Some older kids may be more frightened by ‘realistic’ things such as kidnapping and molestation. Parents should pay attention to how their kids react and consider how their kid’s past experience may play into how kids interpret the movie.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.