Westlake city service worker accused of stealing expected back in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man who was charged following a months-long investigation into money missing from an employee association is expected to be back in court on Thursday.
Paul Johnson, 41, is going to be in Cuyahoga County Court on Thursday at 9 a.m.
In October, Johnson is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Westlake Service Department Association.
Johnson was charged with grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, on Sept. 24. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $2,500 personal bond.
Prosecutors say the amount of money or services stolen by Johnson is “valued at $7,500 or more and less than $150,000.”
The exact amount of the loss remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, but multiple sources tell 19 News the total was over $100,000.
Records show employees from the Westlake Service Department went to the police department on Dec. 27, 2018, to report “fraudulent activity they found on their union bank account.”
The Service Department employees are members of the Westlake Service Department Association, an employee association that represents dozens of city workers. Because the investigation involved city employees, the Westlake Police Department turned the investigation over to BCI.
