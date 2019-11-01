Arrest of former judge Lance Mason for murder of ex-wife shown on Shaker Heights police video (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released video shows Shaker Heights police officers taking Lance Mason into custody moments after brutally murdering his ex-wife.
Officers responded to the murder scene on Nov. 17, 2018.
Prosecutors said 45-year-old Aisha Fraser, a former Shaker Heights school teacher, took the couple’s daughters to the home of Mason’s sister on Chagrin Boulevard.
As police arrived, Mason was seen backing out of the driveway in an attempt to flee from the crime scene before slamming into a Shaker Heights police cruiser, seriously injuring Officer Adam Flynt.
**WARNING: The videos contain graphic content and explicit language**
The former Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge ran back into the home after the crash. Police removed him from the house without further incident.
Investigators said Mason stabbed Fraser multiple times in the driveway in the presence of their two children, ages 8 and 11 years old at the time. Fraser was left there to die.
Mason tried to apologize to one of his daughters when police safely took her from the home following his arrest.
“I cannot believe I did this,” a handcuffed Mason said while seated in front of his house in police custody.
Paramedics tended to Mason for serious wounds on his wrists after he was arrested. Detectives have not made it clear if those wounds were self-inflicted.
Mason was sentenced in September to life in prison on four crimes that include aggravated murder, violating a protection officer, grand theft, and felonious assault on a peace officer.
He pleaded guilty in August, stating that he wanted to take full responsibility for his actions so his youngest daughter would not have to testify.
“I have failed my daughters. Everyday I live, I know that my daughters will live without their mother and father, and that tears me apart,” Mason said.
Mason will be eligible for parole after serving 35 years of that sentence in prison.
