City-supported home fix-up initiative turns problematic for Elyria woman

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Elyria wanted to encourage homeowners to upgrade their homes.
The goal was keeping the housing stock up to par. Andrea Hall did it, but what bothers her is that she trusted the city to make sure the work was done correctly. Contractors came from a city-approved list and the work was inspected. She wonders how.
“Since it had cracked Oct. 7 it is opening and further this way.” she said pointing out a floor-to-ceiling crack about a half inch wide.
Andrea is none too happy with the work. She has pictures of how her basement wall bowed in before the block was replaced. The wall was replaced in 2017, and is now cracking. More pictures show water leaking in.
“A lot of things weren’t done per contract. This is kind of the issue though, isn’t it? The city inspected there and They approved it signed off on it,” she said. A complaint to the city a year ago resulted in a fix she says won’t work.
“It was to shave off the broken edges and then shove some mortar in, inside only. But it’s broken on the outside too.” Hall noted.
She has pictures to prove it. She also says the wall was built with no footer and only dirt backfill, no stone, no tar on the cinder block and no foam board. She believes it is making an even larger problem than the cracks and leak. She believes the house has started to shift.
It is a claim that was pretty easy to prove with a little experiment 19 News came up with. A rubber ball we put on the floor took off on it’s own, rolling away from the camera and even making a right turn.
We went to city hall to see if we could get Andrea some help. We waited a bit, and left our contact information. Assistant Safety Service Director Kevin Brubaker did call back and promised to send inspectors to see if there can be a better fix and some sort of resolution.
