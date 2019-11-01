Cleveland officer accused of failing a drug test in court to face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer that is accused of carrying his gun after failing a drug test is set to face a judge on Friday.
Officer James Hummel, 50, is charged with using weapons while intoxicated.
The officer is scheduled for a bench trial in Cleveland Municipal Court on Friday at 9:30 a.m.
Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association, says Hummel underwent a random drug test at work on Aug. 23, 2018.
He failed the test when it came back positive for cocaine.
Follmer says Hummel is currently enrolled in a rehab program.
Internal affairs conducted the investigation and charged Hummel on Oct. 9, 2019.
The officer has been placed on restricted duty until the court case is decided.
