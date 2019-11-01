Cleveland police officer pleads not guilty to rape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused of raping a 29-year-old woman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Cleveland Municipal Court.
Matthew Piter, 26, was arrested on Oct. 31.
According to the criminal complaint, Piter pushed the victim to the wall with both hands around her neck at his home on Oct. 24.
Piter then allegedly forced his hand up her shirt and under her bra, forcibly pulled her pants down, and penetrated her vagina without verbal consent and under physical protest, according to the complaint.
Piter gradauted from the Cleveland Police Academy in May 2017.
He remains out on a $20,000 bond.
