Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 1
By Alan Rodges | November 1, 2019 at 7:08 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 7:28 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.

Traffic reporter Dan Marcel has the latest on your morning commute:

Commuter Cast: Crashes on I-480 NB and I-271 are holding up traffic. There is a call for snow in this weekend's forecast. Jeff Tanchak

One lane is closed on Northbound 490 due to a crash. There are also a few slowdowns on I-271 because of an accident.

Accidents on I-490 and I-271 are slowing traffic

Its been a chilly, windy and wet morning. Drivers should give themselves some extra time.

There is a little bit of snow in the weekend forecast.

