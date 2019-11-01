Commuter Cast for Friday, Nov. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Here’s a look at what you can expect on your drive to work this morning.
Traffic reporter Dan Marcel has the latest on your morning commute:
One lane is closed on Northbound 490 due to a crash. There are also a few slowdowns on I-271 because of an accident.
Its been a chilly, windy and wet morning. Drivers should give themselves some extra time.
There is a little bit of snow in the weekend forecast.
The Commuter Cast airs each weekday morning at 7:10 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.