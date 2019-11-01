Conneaut soldier killed in training accident will be laid to rest this weekend

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WOIO) - Sgt. Thomas Cole Walker will be laid to rest in his hometown of Conneaut this weekend.
Walker, 22, and two other soldiers were killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Oct. 20 when their armored vehicle fell from a bridge and rolled over.
During his career, he received the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Sharpshooter qualification badge and will now receive the Army Commendation Medal.
Family members said Walker was “passionate, selfless, and had an infectious smile everyone loved”.
Walker graduated from Conneaut High School in 2016.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 1 from 2- 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at New Leaf United Methodist Church, 100 Gateway Ave.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. at New Leaf United Methodist Church.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.