Driver who killed Cleveland Browns player’s girlfriend not charged after toxicology results released

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver who struck and killed Petara Cordero -- the late girlfriend of Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith -- will not be charged in connection with her death.
Smith, 27, was driving a 2019 Lamborghini SUV on I-90 near the West 140th Street exit around 2 a.m. on Sept. 11 when a tire blew out, causing his luxury vehicle to veer left and hit the center median wall.
A short time later, a 47-year-old woman driving a 2017 Mazda veered into the disabled Lamborghini and struck Cordero, who was standing outside of the SUV.
Citing a toxicology report, Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the driver was not legally impaired at the time of the deadly accident, and she was not speeding.
Given these determinations, the driver was not criminally charged in the crash.
However, Smith was cited for reckless operation and failure to control due to the crash which occurred prior to the fatal crash.
Tragically, Smith and Cordero had celebrated the birth of their baby 16 days before the fatal accident.
