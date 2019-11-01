Elyria Police arrest gunman after back-to-back robberies in Lorain County

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department arrested Yuan Santiago for allegedly robbing a fast food restaurant and gas station.
Santiago is facing multiple felony charges.
He is accused of robbing a Subway on East River Road, then sticking up a Circle K in Carlisle Township on Sept. 12.
The clerk from the Circle K told police the man walked around the counter armed with a handgun, and that he fled the store with a handful of cash and the clerk’s cellphone.
There were no other customers in the store at the time, and the clerk was not injured.
The responding police searched the neighborhood and found a broken pellet gun, along with the clerk’s phone in a nearby abandon parking lot.
Detectives from the Lorain County Sheriff’s office discovered a similar robbery pattern from what was a reported with the robbery at Subway.
Santiago was booked at Lorain County Jail. The detectives interviewed Santiago, and he admitted to the robbery at Circle K.
Santiago is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4, at the Elyria Municipal Court.
