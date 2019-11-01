Missing adult alert issued in Northeast Ohio for 71-year-old man in need of medication

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement in Ohio is asking for help from the public in locating a missing 71-year-old man from Barberton.
George Waters was reported missing on Halloween day around noon. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, he left his home on 36th Street in the Barberton area and has not returned.
Waters is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair and hazel eyes. Officials said he suffers from diabetes and is in need of his medication.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office said he may be driving a red 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio license plate “509YLG.”
The alert is in effect for Carroll, Coshocton, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Guernsey, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas, and Wayne counties.
Anyone with information regarding Waters’ location should call police immediately.
