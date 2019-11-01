Funeral plans for Columbia Township firefighter electrocuted at crash scene

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The 23-year-old Columbia Township firefighter who was electrocuted at a crash scene last Sunday, will be laid to rest this weekend.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said off-duty Firefighter Brett Wilson and Hannah Gallagher heard a car crash at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 27 on Sprague Road in Columbia Station.
They went to the scene to help and saw a vehicle had went off the road and snapped a utility pole in half.
According to troopers, two men inside the car, Keith Liedtke, 31, and Brent Reszler, 27, exited the vehicle and came into contact with the downed power lines.
The driver, Liedtke, of Columbia Station, is recovering at a local hospital.
His passenger, Reszler, of Columbia Station, died at the scene.
Troopers said Wilson and Gallagher also came into contact with the downed power lines.
Wilson died from his injuries and Gallagher is recovering at a local hospital.
Troopers said the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Wilson had been a firefighter and EMT for two years and is a 2015 graduate of Olmsted Falls High School.
His father, Gary, is a police officer with Olmsted Township.
Visitation for Wilson is Friday, Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home at 29150 Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
The funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Chambers Funeral Home.
The procession to Royalton Road Cemetery in Columbia Station will begin around 11:15 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.