High winds knock tree down onto Chester Township police cruiser with officer inside

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The high winds that shook Geauga County and blew trees over onto roads and a home have now claimed a police cruiser as one of their latest victims.
The Geauga County Sheriff said the tree came crashing down onto a 137s cruiser in the 9200 block of Wilson Mills Road, just east of Sperry Road around 7:45 p.m.
19 News crews went to the scene where Chester Township Police said an officer was driving the cruiser as it was struck.
Chester Township Police confirmed that officer walked away uninjured.
Wilson Mills Road was temporarily blocked as crews cleared up power lines that a tree took down with it, and then towed away the cruiser.
Also in Geauga County around 7:45 p.m., the Sheriff said a tree fell through the family room of a house in the 14700 block of Clydesdale Trail.
The Sheriff did not report any injuries.
Around 8:15 p.m., the Geauga County Sheriff said a tree fell and took wires down with it also on Ravenna Road and Snow Road in Newbury Township.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.