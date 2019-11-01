No-Shave November: Why you’ll see hairier anchors on 19 News this month

Anchor Chris Tanaka is participating in No-Shave November. (Source: Chris Tanaka)
November 1, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated November 1 at 3:35 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - OK men, it’s Nov. 1. Time to pack away the patio furniture, Halloween candy and razors.

No-Shave November starts now, and 19 News has two members participating: Anchor Chris Tanaka and Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas. They will be letting their facial hair grow for a great cause.

Here it is! The Cleveland 19 News #NoShaveNovember fundraising page is up and running. Please help Jason Nicholas and...

Posted by Chris Tanaka Cleveland 19 News on Friday, November 1, 2019

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization that raises funds to fight cancer.

It describes itself as a “month-long journey ... in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness."

You can donate by tapping here. Just search for the “19 News” page.

