No-Shave November: Why you’ll see hairier anchors on 19 News this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - OK men, it’s Nov. 1. Time to pack away the patio furniture, Halloween candy and razors.
No-Shave November starts now, and 19 News has two members participating: Anchor Chris Tanaka and Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas. They will be letting their facial hair grow for a great cause.
No-Shave November is a non-profit organization that raises funds to fight cancer.
It describes itself as a “month-long journey ... in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness."
You can donate by tapping here. Just search for the “19 News” page.
