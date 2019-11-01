Man charged in series of Shaker Heights-area thefts makes court appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of posing as a utility worker, a landscaper, and a jogger in order to commit thefts is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Police said the Maple Heights man disguised himself to blend into the community in order to steal items from properties throughout Shaker Heights.

Weatherspoon is charged with breaking and entering. Additional charges are expected to be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.