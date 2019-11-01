Man charged in series of Shaker Heights-area thefts makes court appearance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of posing as a utility worker, a landscaper, and a jogger in order to commit thefts is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.
Bobby Weatherspoon is expected to be arraigned in Shaker Heights Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m.
Police said the Maple Heights man disguised himself to blend into the community in order to steal items from properties throughout Shaker Heights.
Weatherspoon is charged with breaking and entering. Additional charges are expected to be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.
Investigators believe Weatherspoon took advantage of vulnerable residents. Police issued a statement following his arrest:
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court hearing.
