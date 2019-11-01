Man charged in series of Shaker Heights-area thefts makes court appearance

Man charged in series of Shaker Heights-area thefts makes court appearance
Man arrested for series of thefts in Shaker Heights (Source: Shelly Rhome)
By Chris Anderson | November 1, 2019 at 10:04 AM EDT - Updated November 1 at 10:04 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of posing as a utility worker, a landscaper, and a jogger in order to commit thefts is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Bobby Weatherspoon is expected to be arraigned in Shaker Heights Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m.

Police said the Maple Heights man disguised himself to blend into the community in order to steal items from properties throughout Shaker Heights.

Weatherspoon is charged with breaking and entering. Additional charges are expected to be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

Investigators believe Weatherspoon took advantage of vulnerable residents. Police issued a statement following his arrest:

“Suspects admit that they commit their crimes in locations that are widely known to be easy targets because basic security measures are not employed. It is imperative that residents lock car doors (at all times, but especially at night), keep garage doors closed and locked, and secure personal property.”

This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court hearing.

