Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing, wind relaxes, and only in the 40’s today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cold and windy out there this morning. There will be a lake effect winter mix downwind of Lake Erie east of Cleveland this morning. The wind will slowly decrease throughout the day as drier air works in. High pressure is tracking towards Ohio from the south. Afternoon temperatures will only make it into the low to mid 40′s area wide. The wind will make it feel even colder. Looks like we will be clear this evening. The wind dies down to 5 to 10 mph out of the south. Temperatures drop well into the 30′s.