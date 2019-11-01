Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Saturday afternoon, will mix with snow in the evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Friday to you! I hope that today is treating you well. It is officially November and boy, does it feel like it. (Well, I suppose it technically feels like December, but you know what I mean.) It’s cold!
We’ve been stuck with ample cloud cover today. I do think that some of this will lift out later today. It may take until mid to late afternoon to see any clearing in the Cleveland area. East Siders, you should begin to clear out this evening.
With clearing skies, temperatures will tumble tonight. We’ll be waking up in the low 30s tomorrow. Brr!
No rain or snow is expected tonight. (That will change this weekend.)
Speaking of the weekend, we’re forecasting a dry start to your Saturday. We should see a lot of sunshine tomorrow morning. Clouds will increase as the day goes on. A few rain showers will develop by mid to late afternoon.
We’ll spend most of the day Saturday in the 40s. A few spots will top out around 50°.
As temperatures fall back into the 30s on Saturday night, rain will change to a mix of rain and snow. We may even change over to all snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. (I’m cold just thinking about it.)
Light accumulation is possible, mainly on the East Side and downwind of Lake Erie. At this time, it appears that the southeast side of Cuyahoga County and the suburbs of Geauga County will be our big winners, with 1″ - 4″ possible. I have a sense that someone in Geauga County will see slightly more than 4″, perhaps, 6″, if squalls persist. Jeff showed a good map of this at noon.
The snow showers will linger into Sunday morning. Again, those of you on the East Side and downwind of Lake Erie will be waking up to the snow. West Siders won’t see much. The lake effect snow will drift northeast up the lakeshore on Sunday afternoon, as it comes to an end.
Sunday will be another chilly day. Highs will only climb into the mid 40s.
It does look like things will warm up a bit next week.
Monday’s high: 57°
Tuesday’s high: 52°
Wednesday’s high: 50°
