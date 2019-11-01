Northeast Ohio weather: Rain returns Saturday afternoon, will mix with snow in the evening

Light accumulation is possible, mainly on the East Side and downwind of Lake Erie. At this time, it appears that the southeast side of Cuyahoga County and the suburbs of Geauga County will be our big winners, with 1″ - 4″ possible. I have a sense that someone in Geauga County will see slightly more than 4″, perhaps, 6″, if squalls persist. Jeff showed a good map of this at noon.