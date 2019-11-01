October 2019 In Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just like that, October has come and gone. It was a month of extremes.
The highest temperature we saw during October 2019? 93°. That was on October 1st.
With a high of 93°, October 1st, 2019 was the warmest October day EVER in Cleveland.
The lowest temperature we saw during the month of October 2019? 36°.
We saw that number twice during the month, October 15th and October 31st.
In terms of precipitation, we finished the month with 3.32" of rainfall at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport.
That was a touch above average, which is 3.07".
That leaves us with a surplus of 0.25" for the month of October.
Despite that surplus, much of the state is still technically in a drought, including portions of northeast Ohio.
The map below is our latest drought monitor.
The yellow areas on the map are considered to be "Abnormally Dry.”
The beige areas on the map are in a "Moderate Drought."
Most of Cuyahoga County is in Moderate Drought stage.
Speaking of precipitation, October brought our first bit of snowfall, but it didn’t happen until the very last day of the month.
Did anyone else wake up to this on their car this morning?
What will November 2019 bring? It’s early in the month, but November has already brought us a little bit of snow and plenty of chilly temperatures.
The weekend ahead will also bring a chance for accumulating snow, especially on the East Side of Cleveland.
The Climate Prediction Center’s temperature outlook for the month of November features decent chances for below normal temperatures across the Great Lakes.
By the tail end of next week, we’re looking at big drop in temperatures.
Snow chances will accompany this temperature tumble. Get your parkas ready!
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.