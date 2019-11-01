Ohio lawmakers discuss bill to add rumble strips to busy roadways

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Ohio lawmakers are proposing a bill resulting in rumble strip installation on some of the state’s busiest roadways.
House Bill 51 would require the Ohio Department of Transportation to install rumble strips on certain undivided, two-way highways to signal highway projects are in the area.
The strips along the centerline, legislators hope, would alert drivers that they are leaving the travel lanes in areas that are under construction.
The proposed legislation, introduced by Republican Rep. Timothy Ginter in February, passed the Ohio House in June. The Senate Transportation Committee recently discussed moving forward with it.
