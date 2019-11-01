Parma man arrested with missing Iowa teenager

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing 17-year-old girl from Iowa was found at a Parma home Thursday.
Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Parma police officers went to a home in the 8000 block of Wainstead Drive looking for the girl and Stephen Alexander Davis.
According to officers, both the teen and Davis were located in hidden compartments inside the home.
The house had been searched on Oct. 12, but officers were unable to locate the them, police said.
The teen was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons only.
Davis is now charged with interference with custody.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
