Police cruiser in North Ridgeville struck in construction zone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville police cruiser was hit on SR 10 westbound Friday afternoon.
One of North Ridgeville’s police officer’s was working at a construction zone and the car was parked at the time.
The officer is fine, but is being checked out as precautionary reasons, officials said.
The highway is down to one lane, and the back up is already substantial.
North Ridgeville police warned drivers may want to find an alternate route for the time being.
