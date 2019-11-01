Police need your help identifying two black male suspects who robbed the Dollar General on Fulton Road in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Police need your help identifying two suspects who robbed the Dollar General on Fulton Road near Walton Avenue on Oct. 31. The robbery happened at 8:43 p.m.
The first suspect is a black male, who is 5′10″, and slim. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, with a grey shirt over his face, and blue jeans. Suspect number two is also described as a black male. He is 5′8″, medium complexion, medium build and he was wearing a black hoodie with black sweatpants. He was also wearing black Nike Slides with white socks. His face was covered with a black mask.
One suspect walked over to an employee who was stocking a shelf, and demanded him to open the register. The other suspect entered the office demanding money.
The employee stated there is no safe, and all the money is in the registers. The suspect then escorted the employee from the office to the register.
Both suspects took money from the registers, and had the victims kneel down, facing away from them as they fled the store.
The suspects entered a newer silver Sedan and fled.
If anyone is able to identify these suspects, or has any knowledge of this crime, Cleveland Police would like you to contact Detective Kloock at (216) 623-2714.
