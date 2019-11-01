Police need your help identifying two black male suspects who robbed the Dollar General on Fulton Road in Cleveland

The first suspect is a black male, who is 5′10″, and slim. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie, with a grey shirt over his face, and blue jeans. Suspect number two is also described as a black male. He is 5′8″, medium complexion, medium build and he was wearing a black hoodie with black sweatpants. He was also wearing black Nike Slides with white socks. His face was covered with a black mask.