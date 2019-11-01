Cleveland police: Two killed, one injured in Halloween shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a Halloween shooting that killed two and injured one.
Cleveland police responded to a call at 13702 Durkee Ave. for one person who was shot on Thursday at 5 p.m.
When police arrived at the abandoned home, they saw three males shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was identified as a 16-year-old male who was transported to the hospital but later pronounced dead because of his injuries.
The third victim is described as a 17-year-old male who was also transported to the hospital, where he currently is getting treatment for his injuries.
Police are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 216-623-5464.
